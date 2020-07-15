House fire on Henrico Street displaces 6

Six people are displaced tonight after a fire broke out near Manassas.

Fire crews were called to 9626 Henrico Street, just off Lomond Drive, at 5:53 p.m. after a garage caught fire inside of a single-family home. The fire quickly spread to homes on either side of the structure.

Four people who lived in the home where the fire started are displayed, while two others who live next-door are also sleeping elsewhere tonight. The American Red Cross was called to assist the victims.

No one was injured.

A third house sustained damage to its siding. The homeowner tells Potomac Local News his family is shaken up, but thankful no one is injured.

A Prince William County fire marshal is working to determine the case of the blaze.