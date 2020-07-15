Debra Uthus Yared, of Woodbridge VA, died peacefully at home on July 10, 2020 surrounded by family. She battled breast cancer for 12 years with courage and strength.

She was born on August 21, 1962 at the US Army Hospital in Tehran, Iran to Ronald Owen Uthus and Joyce Coleman Mearse.

After the family returned to the states, Debra attended Ft Lauderdale Oral Boarding School for the Deaf, FL, where she made many lifelong friends. Upon completion of her primary education, she attended the Model Secondary School for the Deaf, Washington, DC, which is part of the secondary residential educational program at Gallaudet University in Washington, DC.

Upon graduation from MSSD, Debra enrolled in Gallaudet University, where she was active in campus life and made many new friends. She also met her husband, Michael, who was working on his undergraduate degree. Debra and Michael are active alumni and continue to support the Gallaudet community. Debra was a very independent, energetic and adventurous person, who enjoyed team sports and group activities. She played on the basketball team and softball team for many years while in school. After graduating from Gallaudet University, Debra accepted an administrative position at the Department of Energy. She worked for the department for 20 years, where she was given awards for outstanding performance.

Although Debra enjoyed her career in government service, her most rewarding career was being a mother to her 3 children. She worked hard to ensure that her children excelled in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. She also instilled the values of faith and family, which will be part of her legacy as her children complete high school and college. Debra had a passion for travel, and enjoyed family trips to Jamestown, ND, San Francisco, CA, New York, NY, and Bethany Beach and Lewes, DE. She also traveled to Canada and many other states to visit with friends. She enjoyed photography, scrap booking, quilting and working on various craft projects with her children and friends.

Debra was a member of St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Woodbridge, VA. The family would like to thank Father Dort for his support, and to thank Colleen, hospice nurse with Capital Caring Health, for her compassionate care.

Debra is survived by husband Michael, children: Jason, Katie, and Tyler; mother, Joyce (Charles); stepmother, Sandra Uthus; and siblings: Ronald (Cathy) Uthus, Jr and Laura (Bill) O’Brien, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by father, Ronald.

There will be a private memorial service for family at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Capitol Caring Health or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.