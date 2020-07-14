The Commonwealth’s Attorney, Amy Ashworth, has announced charges for the suspect in a fatal car accident that occurred on May 1, at Cardinal Drive in Prince William County that resulted in the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot.

According to a press release from the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney, the suspect, identified, as Cierra Dickerson, 19, has been charged with the following:

“• One count of Involuntary Manslaughter under Virginia Code § 18.2-36 (Involuntary

Manslaughter carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $2500 fine) • One count of Racing Involving Death under Virginia Code §§ 46.2-865 and 46.2-865.1

(Racing Involving Death carries a potential sentence of 1 to 20 years in prison) • One count of Reckless Driving – Too Fast for Conditions under Virginia Code § 46.2-861

(Reckless Driving carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail and a $2500 fine) • One count of Reckless Driving – Failure to Maintain Proper Control under Virginia Code

§ 46.2-853 (Reckless Driving carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail and a

$2500 fine) The charges in an indictment include allegations that a defendant has committed a crime.

Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The fatal incident occurred when Dickerson drove off the roadway while speeding and hit Talbot while she was walking her dog. Talbot was then flown to a local hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries.

Dickerson will face trial on July 17 in Manassas.