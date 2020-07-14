Prince William County Police Department announces the date of their annual national night out

The Prince William County Police Department is holding their 37th National Night Out to bring the community and police department together.

According to a press release from the police department, this event will take place on Tuesday, August 4, with social distancing being practiced. With the coronavirus still interfering in everyday life, police have stated that they will not let citizens into their vehicles compared to previous years.

The department urges citizens to lock their doors, turn on their outdoor lights, and spend the evening with fellow neighbors and families. According to a press release from the police department, the event will be a ‘symbol that community and law enforcement are essential to neighborhood quality of life,’

In times of protest and tense relationships between the police and citizens, this event may be a chance to bridge the gap as police say this event can build positive relationships between the community and the Police Department.

“[National Night Out] creates healthy neighborhoods block by block, to help neighbors know one another, to celebrate community, and to take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents,” police said.

Another goal of National Night Out along with Neighborhood Watch Programs is to enhance the quality of life and to create a neighborhood network to prevent crime, according to police.

“Watches throughout the county will host motorcade stops where police officers and other law enforcement personnel can meet neighbors,” police stated.

For questions, concerns, and additional information, police advise calling the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.