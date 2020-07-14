New I-95 northbound overpass now open at Route 17

Commuters driving on Northbound Interstate 95 will begin traveling over a new overpass of Route 17 near Exit 133 in Stafford County.

Motorists will experience a temporary rough travel surface near the new overpass and uneven lanes. Motorcyclists are advised to remain in their travel lane in this area. Paving of the final travel surface will occur on Tuesday through Friday evenings this week, with lane closures between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

During the work zone on the overpass, which started at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, workers milled and removed up to 20 inches of pavement to connect a half-mile of new roadway with the overpass, which was rebuilt as part of the ongoing I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. The $132 million project is building three additional travel lanes between Exit 133 in Stafford and Exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and will build a new bridge span over the Rappahannock River, with construction lasting until May 2022.

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will build additional northbound travel lanes between the same interchanges. Construction will begin in late 2020-early 2021 and open to traffic in early 2024.

The new lanes are being built parallel to the existing southbound lanes in the median. With nearly 150,000 vehicles a day traveling on I-95 near the Rappahannock River, the new lanes will allow local traffic to travel along I-95 between interchanges separated from regional and interstate traffic traveling through the Fredericksburg area.

Both Rappahannock River Crossing projects will connect with 95 Express Lanes, which are being extended over 10 additional miles in Stafford to the Route 17 area. The 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension is under construction and will open to traffic in late 2022.

For additional information, please visit the Improve 95 website