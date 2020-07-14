Man strikes family member before proceeding to throw knives at the victim

A family altercation turned violent when a suspect struck a family member multiple times before throwing knives at the victim.

A press release from Prince William County Police Department stated that the crime occurred on Saturday, July 11, when officers arrived at a home located at 14000 Block of Mathews Drive in Woodbridge. According to police, a domestic dispute was called into police by a victim in the household.

The 37-year-old male victim stated to police that he and a family member had begun to argue with each other, and it quickly escalated into violence. The victim reported to the police that the family member began to strike him multiple times before grabbing knives and throwing them towards him.

The victim reported only minor injuries on his body. Police were able to find the suspect, Majeed Shokuh, 35, in nearby the house and arrested him without a struggle.

Shokuh was charged with attempted malicious wounding along with domestic assault and battery. He is currently pending on a court date.