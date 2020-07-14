5 different crimes occur in Stafford County on July 10 and 11 according to police

Stafford County saw multiple crimes happening on July 10 and 11 involving larceny, vandalism, a hit and run, drugs, and a DUI.

Major Shawn Kimmitz from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sent us a press release detailing the criminal activity that occurred. Here is what we know:

“LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 07/10 5:00 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the

company’s loss prevention officer regarding a female who had shoplifted items from the store.

The female was seen leaving in a vehicle and a vehicle description was provided. Deputy K.

Voellmar located the vehicle at an adjacent business where a traffic stop was initiated. Through

Deputy F. A. Martinez’s investigation, the female was identified as Hope Valenzuela, 28, who

was wanted on charges through Prince William County. The items that were stolen from the

business were recovered. Valenzuela was arrested for shoplifting and was also served on her

outstanding warrants. Valenzuela was held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 07/11 4:37 p.m. Deputy M. E. Gordon responded to the business

for a subject caught by loss prevention attempting to shoplift items from the store. The suspect

was identified as Natanael Gonzalez, 18. Gonzalez was released on a summons for shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Parkway Boulevard 07/10 4:25 p.m. An unknown person or persons used a rock to break the

window of a vehicle parked in this area. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with

information is asked to contact Deputy E. C. Taylor at 540-658-4400.

HIT AND RUN

Eley Road 07/10 7:13 p. m. A resident reported that a vehicle had struck their mailbox and fled

the scene. A witness to the incident described the suspect vehicle as a grey Toyota pickup truck.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy N. R.

Stachurski at 540-658-4400.

DRUGS

Washington Square Plaza 07/10 10:27 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a lookout from King

George County for a blue four-door Mazda that was involved in a hit and run incident.

Additionally, information was provided that the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted through

the Virginia State Police. The vehicle was located by Deputy W. M. Isenberg travelling

westbound on Kings Highway. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Washington Square

Plaza and the driver was identified as Brittany Corbin, 26. It was confirmed that Corbin was

wanted through the Virginia State Police. Corbin was taken into custody and during the

subsequent search of the vehicle, marijuana and other narcotics was located. Items consistent

with the distribution of narcotics were also located. Corbin was arrested for possession with the

intent to distribute a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, and driving with

defective equipment. Corbin was served on her outstanding warrants from the Virginia State

Police and held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

DUI

Garrisonville Road 07/11 9:21 p.m. Deputy F. A. Martinez was on proactive patrol in this area

when he observed a Hyundai Sonata failing to maintain its lane of travel. A traffic stop was

conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Michael Tran, 46. Tran had bloodshot,

glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Field

Sobriety Tests were performed and Tran was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane of

travel. Tran was given an unsecured bond.”