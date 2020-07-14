Updated: 3 charged before start of Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting

Updated

Prince William police tell us three people were arrested following an altercation outside the Prince William County Government Center on Tuesday, July 14.

More in a police press release:

Assault and Battery – On July 14 at 1:00PM, officers responded to a verbal altercation that escalated in to a physical altercation between the victim, a 72-year-old man, and participants of a demonstration in front of the James J. McCoart Building located at 1 County Complex in Woodbridge (22192). Officers quickly intervened and separated the parties. Four participants involved in the altercation, identified as the accused, were detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as, Alinah KARGAR, Tasia Teray DODSON, Enrique Bernardo DENTONE and Moeez Ahmed SHEIKH, were arrested. Arrested on July 14: All three are charged with assault & battery Alinah Shahla KARGAR, 20, of 15801 Sycamore Hills Pl. in Haymarket Court Date: August 14, 2020 | Bond: Released on Personal Recognizance Tasia Teray DODSON, 31, of 7111 Fairmont Ln. in Fredericksburg Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2000 Unsecured Bond Enrique Bernardo DENTONE, 20, of 6513 Atkins Way in Gainesville Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5000 Unsecured Bond Charged on July 14: [No Photo Available] Moeez Ahmed SHEIKH, 21, of 5973 Maxfield Ct. in Manassas Charged with disorderly conduct Court Date: November 20, 2020 | Status: Released on a Court Summons

Prior to his arrest on Tuesday, Dentone was already scheduled to appear in a Prince William County courtroom on August 4 for a shoplifting charge, and on October 19 for a marijuana possession charge.

Original post

At least two people are were detained Tuesday before the start of the Prince William Board County Supervisors meeting.

One woman was detained inside the atrium of the county’s McCoart Government Center for assault and battery, a police officer told the woman being placed in handcuffs.

Before her arrests, a mob of protesters crowded the main entrance of the McCoart Building about 1:30 p.m. At least one other person had been arrested by this time, prompting a group of protesters to use a blow horn to yell at police, while others chanted “let her go.”

Other chants included “protect the people, not the badge.” Protestors also held signs that stated “protect the community, defund the Prince William County Police.

On the Supervisors’ agenda today is a resolution for Supervisors to pledge to contuse to fund the county’s police department, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

This is the first meeting of the Board of County Supervisors in a month. On June 16, protestors chanting “Black Lives Matter” hijacked the Board of County Supervisors meeting, using citizens’ time to curse at the elected leaders, and to advocate for defining police.