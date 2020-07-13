Lane Closures at Northbound I-95 in Fredericksburg

Northbound Interstate 95 will begin to see lane closures in the Fredericksburg area in order for crews to shift northbound traffic onto a new Route 17 overpass.

The work zone begins near the Rappahannock River bridge, which is located between the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Two I-95 northbound travel lanes will remain open during the work zone. When the work zone traffic pattern is fully in place, northbound traffic will be traveling on the ramp to Exit 133, also known as a collector-distributor lane, and in a single northbound travel lane.

When all I-95 northbound lanes reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, traffic will be traveling over the new Route 17 overpass.

Since September 2019, all three lanes of I-95 northbound near Exit 133 have been traveling in temporary lanes in the median, parallel to the interstate. Lane closures are needed for 19 consecutive hours of milling, paving and lane striping to shift northbound traffic to connect with the interstate overpass that spans Route 17.

I-95 motorists are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route to avoid delays, especially through travelers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area. Northbound travelers are encouraged to use Exit 104 (Carmel Church) on I-95 to travel along Route 207 and Route 301.

I-95 southbound lanes remain open near Exit 133 while there will be entrance Ramp Closures at Exit 133 (Route 17).

When all I-95 northbound lane closures are in place, entrance ramps to I-95 northbound from Route 17 in Stafford will be closed and will remain closed through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic on I-95 northbound can still exit to Route 17 northbound and southbound during the work zone.

All I-95 southbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 133 also remain open.

For real-time updates on this work zone, lane closures and congestion are available on 511Virginia.com