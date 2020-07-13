David Leroy Hale

David L. Hale, of Woodbridge, VA went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 74 years old.

Dave was a Woodbridge native, born on April 21, 1946 to George and Elsie Hale. He served in the United States Army and went on to pursue a long career with the Department of Defense at Fort Belvoir, retiring as the Deputy Director for Public Works after 50 years of dedicated service.

Dave had a passion for helping others. He especially loved volunteering at church and was often seen at a neighbor’s house lending a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Minnie Hale, stepdaughter, Bobbie Farley (Richard); stepson; Andrew Brittain (April) and four grandchildren; Sarah, Caleb, Zachary and Samuel. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Elsie Hale; sister; Dorothy Gilreath and his daughter, Kimberly Hale-Byington.

A memorial service will take place July 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Interment to follow at 1:30 p.m., Stonewall Memorial Gardens, 12004 Lee Highway, Manassas, VA 20109.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave’s memory to Bethel UMC, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Please note there are certain precautions that are in place to keep those attending services safe. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation. Maximum capacity within the church is 80 and if needed there is a possibility to utilize an overflow area for additional seating. Seating will be spaced out to allow 6 ft distance between guests (families within the same household will be seated together).

Please bring your own face masks, as face masks are required to be worn while in the church. All those attending will also be asked to review COVID related health questions and provide name/contact number information as you enter.

With all that is going on we are truly grateful to be able to hold services and fully understand that many, who would like to attend, may not feel safe to do so under the current circumstances. To be able to include all of our family/friends, near and far, Bethel will be providing the opportunity for guests to watch live from their own homes by going to Bethel’s YouTube Channel: Bethel Live 4 Christ