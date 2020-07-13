Amelia Arlene Blevins

Amelia Blevins, 76, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Amelia is survived by her daughter Juanita A. Firebaugh and husband John C. Firebaugh Jr. Union Hall, VA, Kimberly J. Blevins, Sandy Level, VA, and Christina M. Thorne, Sandy Level, VA; Her 7 grand children; and her 4 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved Husband, Clarence Blevins; and her parents Odessa Kelley and Charles Kelley.

Services for Amelia will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, VA 22193. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm with a service following. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at the Greenwood Primitive Baptist Cemetery.