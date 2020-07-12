Occoquan’s FY21 town budget reflects coronavirus uncertainty

Occoquan approved its Fiscal Year 2021 budget, but, according to Mayor Earnie Porta, the budget is almost certain to change as the fiscal year progresses.

“At this time there is nothing in particular that I would highlight. We adopted a budget recognizing that in all likelihood it would need to be amended during the year as conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic develop,” Porta said.

The FY21 budget, adopted on Tuesday, June 16, brings no changes to the Real Estate tax rates.

The FY20, and now FY21, Real Estate tax rate stands at $0.12 per $100 assessed value. This means that the average tax bill for a resident of Occoquan will be $411.85.

The town’s overall budget is just under $1 million, which represents a 7% increase from FY20.

Despite the budget increase, the Capital Improvement Fund’s revenue and expenditures are down 90% and 60%, respectively, from FY20.

When asked about this change, Town Manager Kathleen Leidich cited the near completion of the Kayak Ramp project:

“In regards to the Capital Improvement Program funding, the main difference between FY 2020 and FY 2021 is that the grant funding for the Kayak Ramp Project is no longer included, as the project is slated to be completed in the near future,” Leidich said.

Kayak Ramp Project

In 2013, Occoquan was awarded a grant through the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program.

The grant was to be used for the construction of an ADA non-motorized watercraft launch under the Route 123 Bridge. The intent of the project is to provide free water access to the community, including persons with ambulatory disabilities.

Now the project is drawing to a close with the kayak ramp soon to be finished.