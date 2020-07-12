Free coronavirus testing offered this week in Prince William region

As the pandemic continues and businesses have begun to reopen to the public, free coronavirus testing will be offered at multiple locations in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
Here is where they are stated to be located, according to a press release sent to us by Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin.
“Free COVID-19 Testing available for residents who live and work in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing.Monday, July 13, 20202:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.Woodbridge Senior Center13850 Church Hill DriveWoodbridge, VA 22191Tuesday, July 14, 20208:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Woodbridge Senior Center13850 Church Hill DriveWoodbridge, VA 2219112:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.Cloverdale Park15150 Cloverdale RoadDale City, VA 221932:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Manassas Senior Center9320 Mosby StreetManassas, VA 201095:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Splashdown7500 Ben Lomond Park RoadManassas, VA 20109Wednesday, July 15, 20208:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Woodbridge Senior Center13850 Church Hill DriveWoodbridge, VA 2219112:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.Cloverdale Park15150 Cloverdale RoadDale City, VA 221932:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m.Manassas Senior Center9320 Mosby StreetManassas, VA 201105:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.Splashdown7500 Ben Lomond Park RoadManassas, VA 20109Thursday, July 16, 20205:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.West Gate Elementary School8031 Urbanna RoadManassas, VA 20109Log onto pwcgov.org for the latest information on COVID-19 testing sites and locations.
Other locations such as CVS are still open for coronavirus testing but only if a citizen meets the guidelines to be tested such as being an essential worker or experiencing coronavirus like symptoms.