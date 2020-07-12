$130 million Dumfries Route 1 realignment, widening fully funded

The effort to realign Route 1 in Dumfries has been more than 20 years in the making and, as of today, the project is fully funded.

The town was awarded $78 million by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to complete they two-mile widening project that will see the northbound portion of Route 1 (Frayley Boulevard), between Brady’s Hill Road and Route 234 widened to six lanes.

When complete, both northbound and southbound traffic will use the widened portion of the roadway. The old southbound portion of the road known as Main Street that runs in front of the town hall will continue to carry two-way traffic, albeit with far fewer cars on the street.

Town leaders have long talked about redeveloping Main Street with a mixed-use development to include street-level retail stores, and apartments.

When complete, the widened portion of Route 1 will include new bicycle paths and sidewalks.

The NVTA awarded funds at its meeting last night. Previously, it had awarded the town $52 million for right-of-way acquisition and design and engineering work.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood posted this to his Facebook page:

“We are truly grateful for the members of The Authority, Staff, all the Sub Committees, Comments from Citizens, elected officials, and everyone pass and present that had a hand in the development of this project. We will move the traffic off our Main Street and begin the development of a Downtown Dumfries. My vision as a voice of the community remains steadfast, ‘To make the Town of Dumfries a place where people will want to visit.'”

At a public hearing on the project two years ago, transportation officials said at least 17 properties — mostly commercial land — could be taken for the widening project. One of those properties includes Harold and Cathy’s Cafe, a longtime town staple.

A series of eight new stormwater retention ponds will be created as part of the project.

There has been no announcement yet as to when construction will begin.

The realignment was one of the multiple projects awarded some $539 million in funding. Two others in Prince William County include the extension of Summit School Road, from Minneiville Road to the Horner Road commuter lot in Woodbridge,