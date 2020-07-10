Body found at Lake Arrowhead, no foul play suspected

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the lake in the northwestern portion of the county at 6:29 a.m. to investigate the body.

Maj. Robert J. Dembowski told Potomac Local News foul play does not appear to be involved. He did not provide information on the circumstances of the man’s death, citing an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim.

Police tape was strewn across the beach at Lake Arrowhead on Friday morning as detectives processed the crime scene.