Occoquan dedicates portion of CARES Act funding to small businesses

Occoquan is using some of the $94,000 that it received in federal CARES Act funding to provide grants to small businesses in need of immediate financial assistance.

These microgrants may be used for employee salaries and benefits, and other capital and operating expenses directly related to the immediate impacts of the coronavirus.

Aside from having an up-to-date business license and being located in Occoquan, here’s what businesses need in order to be eligible:

Pay rent/mortgage and utilities

Operating since at least March 1, 2020

Be open for business more than 20 hours a week under normal circumstances

Must be able to show impact of coronavirus on revenue

If the business is a franchise, a bank or other financial institution, or has not been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown, it is automatically ineligible for a grant.

Businesses interested in applying must deliver an application to Town Hall by Wednesday, July 15.

These applications will be judged for eligibility by a three-person panel.

All businesses determined to be eligible will receive an equal amount of funding.

Mayor Earnie Porta, when asked about how much funding is available for each business, stated that the town was still working out the program’s specifics.

For further information and specifics, visit the town’s page here.