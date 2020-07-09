On Monday, July 6, 2020, Jaime Burton , loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Jerri Burton; his three children Tanisha, Andy, and Michelle; his four grandchildren Brandon, Jayden, William, and Saphira; his sisters Bev and Darlene; his brother Marshal; and a host of family and friends. His death is preceded by his parents and his sister, Cynthia

Services for Jaime will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm, with a service following. Jaime will be laid to rest at Stafford Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.