Beer fundraiser to support foster care visitation room remodel

An initiative between Manassas Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis and Old Town Strong, a charitable group formed to aid city businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has a mission to renovate a foster care visitation room children by collecting donations when customers purchase a pint of cold brew.

More in a press release:

On Saturday, July 4, Old Town Strong and City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis kicked-off a brand new initiative, “The Safe Haven Project,” with a beer release at Sinistral Brewing Company in Manassas. The Safe Haven Project is raising critical funding and necessary resources to renovate and remodel a visitation room in the City of Manassas.

The visitation room is used as a transitional space for children in foster care. The room is in need of renovation and redecorating.

A contribution of $2 from each four-pack of Sinistral’s newest brew, “Old Town Strong True American Pilsner” will directly benefit the project. Katie and Tony Finley, Manassas Asphalt Inc., visited to launch the initiative with a kind contribution for The Safe Haven Project.

Looking for a new way to give back since their last fundraising efforts, Old Town Strong President Greg Cook, reached out to Councilwoman Ellis in search of engagement opportunities in the community.

Ellis said, “After reviewing several needs and projects and budgets together, we came up with the, ‘The Safe Haven Project,’ to directly impact children in a positive way. The goal is to create a safe, and welcoming visitation room for the children in foster care.”

Children can spend hours visiting this space. Funding for The Safe Haven Project will make it possible to create a warm & inviting space, with a fresh look, and upgraded furniture.

There are a number of ways to get involved and help:

· Old Town Strong has partnered with Sinistral Brewing Company to release “Old Town Strong True American Pilsner.” Purchase yours here, or visit the brewery directly.

· You can also purchase ‘Mercia series apparel through July 12. All proceeds from apparel sales will directly support The Safe Haven Project. Purchase yours here.

· Make a direct donation to The Safe Haven Project via PayPal (send to [email protected]) or by check.

Please make checks payable to the Old Town Whiskey Club and note “Safe Haven” in the memo. Checks can be mailed to: 9319 Stuart Ave, Manassas, VA 20110. Your donations will provide critical resources for the construction & management of this project.

Old Town Strong is excited about this project and is currently looking for donors, community partners, and volunteers. If you, or your business, are interested in lending your skills or talents in any capacity, please contact [email protected] or visit OldTownStrong.com.

After the completion of The Safe Haven Project, Old Town Strong looks to expand partnerships and continue to engage with the local community for future initiatives in the City of Manassas.