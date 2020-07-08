Grand jury hands down charges in Denny’s homicide

A grand jury has handed down indictments have been handed down in the case of a homicide that occurred at a Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road near Manassas, in the early morning hours of the day after Christmas in 2019.

The Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office announced it has gone over interviews with victims and witnesses of the shooting that took the life of 56-year-old Yusif Ozgur, a delivery driver who was picking up food from the eatery when he was shot and killed.

Attorneys, in a press release, stated the charges for the suspects, Jordan Lee Anderson, 22, of Manassas, and Ryan Thomas Walker, 23, of Chesapeake Beach, Md.