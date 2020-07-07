Stafford seeks volunteers for ‘Collect for Kids’ drive

Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS) is collaborating with local area businesses to collect and provide new school supplies for students in need through its Collect for Kids drive. Supplies are going to be collected through July 27 and will be distributed to schools on August 4.

Community members are encouraged to drop off school supplies at one of the following locations throughout the month of July:

Alvin York Bandy Administrative Complex located at 31 Stafford Avenue Stafford, VA 22554

Fire Headquarters located at 1225 Courthouse Road Stafford, VA 22555

Fire Station 12 located at 20 Sebring Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22406

Fire Station 14 located at 53 Shelton Shop Road Stafford, VA 22554

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center located at 1600 Mine Road Stafford, VA 22554

Staples Store #1264 located at 295 World Avenue Stafford, VA 22556

Sweet Frog Store #35011 located at 315 Garrisonville Road, Ste 101 Stafford, VA 22554

The Giveback Team at Coldwell Banker Elite located at 100 Parkway Boulevard Stafford, VA 22554

Triton Fitness 30 located at Blackjack Road Fredericksburg, VA 22405

For donors who would prefer a virtual option because of times of the coronavirus or otherwise, SCPS has provided an Amazon Wishlist. Individuals and businesses may send school supplies directly to the school division without leaving their homes.

On August 4, volunteers will fill donated backpacks with the collected supplies and deliver them to SCPS schools. Volunteers will be needed to sort and distribute supplies.

Walden University will provide a Chick-Fil-A breakfast for volunteers. Face coverings are required and social

distance procedures are in place during the sorting event.

For more information on Stafford County Public Schools and how you can participate in Collect for Kids, to include hosting a collection site, please visit staffordschools.net.