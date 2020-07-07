Stafford Board of Supervisors set to consider limiting flag pole heights

A consideration to limit the height of flag poles and monuments in Stafford County is making its way to the Board of Supervisors’ agenda.

At the July 7 Community and Economic Development Committee, committee members Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer and Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch voted to send the item to the general Board. Chairman of the committee, Gary Snellings of Hartwood, was not present at the meeting.

Right now, flag poles and monuments are exempted from count height restrictions. To limit the height of flag poles, this wording would have to be removed from the code.

Should the Board pass this resolution, the maximum flag pole height in residential/agricultural zones would be 35 feet, and the maximum height in commercial areas would be 65 feet. Each individual zoning district has a max height restriction for structures.

Requests for taller flag poles would require a Conditional Use Permit that can be obtained after public hearings with the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission.

Existing flag poles that exceed the height regulations, if passed, would still be allowed to exist as they were up before the policy was put in place.

A confederate flag that is visible from Interstate 95 near Falmouth is on an 80 foot-tall pole. While the flag has drawn the ire of residents over the years, the pole is protected by a grandfather clause and would not have to be removed should the height restrictions be passed.

Regulations on flag pole heights vary across different localities.

In Prince William, the maximum height is 40 feet in all zones. In Spotsylvania, there are no restrictions in residential areas and a 25-foot max in commercial zones.