Philadelphia Tavern to expand outdoor seating

Outdoor dining is gaining popularity in Manassas.

Philadelphia Tavern, at 9413 Main Street in downtown, is expanding its outdoor seating area on the sidewalk in front of its restaurant.

The city council approved the restaurant taking additional space on the public sidewalk to seat its customers. The restaurant will expand its existing outdoor seating area which is popular in the summer, and during the winter, as the restaurant in year’s past has placed outdoor firepits on the sidewalk.

The city requires the restaurant to keep the outdoor dining area looking neat and presentable in order to “promote pedestrian-friendly retail activity,” city documents state.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the city has worked with multiple restaurant owners to allow for the expansion of outdoor dining options.

Philadelphia Tavern reopened its dining room for customers in mid-June.