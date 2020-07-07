New traffic signal at Courthouse and Mine roads

Commuters traveling down the intersection of Courthouse and Mine roads in Stafford County will see a new traffic signal activated this week.

To allow motorists to adjust to the presence of the new traffic signal, it will be activated and placed in flash mode starting today, July 6, and continue to flash through early Thursday, July 9.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the signal will go into full-color operation between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

The new traffic signal was funded and installed under permit as part of a development agreement in Stafford County. The signal is located on Courthouse Road at its intersection with Mine Road near the Embrey Mill subdivision entrance and Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center.