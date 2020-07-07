Motorcyclist charged with DUI in Stafford County

A 28-year-old man is facing DUI charges after a traffic stop on Route 1 in Stafford County.

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DUI

1700 Block Jefferson Davis Highway 07/06 2:13 a.m. Deputy E. E. West observed a vehicle

travelling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway that was failing to maintain the lane of travel.

The vehicle was observed swerving off of the pavement twice. Deputy West initiated a traffic

stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Arthur Castle, 28. Deputy West observed that

Castle’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, along with his speech being slurred. Field Sobriety

Tests were performed and Castle was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Castle was given an unsecured bond.

The sheriff office did not proivde the address of the suspect.

HIT AND RUN

Appalachian Drive 07/06 9:40 a.m. A resident reported that their parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle over the past weekend. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy McAlister at 540-658-4400.

VANDALISM

Club Drive/Masters Drive 07/06 8:31 a.m. A resident reported that a shed door belonging to the homeowner’s association had been damaged. The incident is under investigation.