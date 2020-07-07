Lucky numbers: Dumfries man hits lotto, wins $777,777

Computer engineer wins over $700,000 after choosing between two lottery tickets from his mom after she bought them from a local gas station.

George “Leo” Cayetano was driving his mother home from the grocery store when they stopped for gas at SAI Express at 17164 Jefferson Davis Highway in Dumfries. His mother went inside the store and bought one Scratcher ticket for each of them. When she returned to their car, she let him choose which ticket he wanted.

When they both scratched their tickets, his ticket choice turned out to be a $777,777 winner. Cayetano is the second top prize winner in the Lucky 7s Multiplier game from the Virginia Lottery.

“It feels unreal,” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Lucky 7s Multiplier is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. Its prizes ranges from $10 to $777,777. There are still two more $777,777 prizes unclaimed in this game.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.27. Mr. Cayetano, who is a computer engineer, said he intends to use his winnings to help his family.

“Of course, I’m going to share it with my mother,” he said.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 poll, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.