Lightning strike causes structure fire in Manassas Park, authorities say

A storage shed in Manassas Park caught on fire after a lightning strike hit the private property, totaling over $25,000 in damage.

On Monday, July 6 at 11:32 p.m., firefighters arrived to take care of a structure fire call that occurred at the location of 131 Holden Drive, in Manassas Park.

Keith Nguyen, the assistant to the city manager, told PLN that a lightning strike had hit a shed that contained storage for the residents living in the private property and set the structure ablaze.

When discussing damages and whether or not the city will have to be involved, Nguyen stated the following:

“As this was a naturally occurring event on a private property, the typical homeowner insurance claim process between the residents and their insurance company is expected to occur. The city is not involved in that process,” Nguyen said.

According to Nguyen, the damages were determined to be between $25,000 to $30,000 in worth.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, according to Nguyen.