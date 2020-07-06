Angela Reaves

Angela “Angie” Denise Reaves was received into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 27, 2020 in Woodbridge, Virginia, at the age of 62. She died unexpectedly as a result of COVID-19 related complications. Angie contracted the virus while doing the job she loved – caring for those who could not care for themselves.

Angie is survived by her son Merritt Johnson, her granddaughter Wynta, grandson Major, great-grandchildren Aayden and Marquis Jr. (MJ); parents Ernest and Ann Austin; brothers Eric, John, and Kenneth; and sisters JoAnne, Bertha, Dorothy, and Lisa.

Along with her immediate relatives, she is survived by a host of family, friends, loved ones, and her beloved companion (dog), Raven.

She is preceded in death by her birth father, John (June) Johnson.

Angie was born on January 19, 1958 in Washington, D.C. to Wallace Ann Hinton and John Johnson. She graduated from T.C. Williams High School in 1976. After many years building a reputation for dedication and excellence in various positions, she found her greatest purpose and passion caring for adults living in group homes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She lovingly referred to her charges as “my individuals”. She was Assistant Program Manager at the Arc of Greater Prince William County from 2008-2020.

Those close to her will never forget how her infectious laugh could fill a room of any size; how she would sing and dance to her favorite songs with abandon; how she enjoyed opening her home for family barbecues (especially on the fourth of July), the way she lived her life unapologetically and with confidence, and how she would spoil Raven with her attention and care.

When you see a cardinal flash its vibrant red, or take in the exquisite shades of the ocean, think of her and smile. Remember her in her humanity. Maya Angelou stated it best: “We are all spiritual beings having a human experience.” The family celebrates her human experience, and the unforgettable ways in which Angie impacted their lives. Her personality, quirks, faults, and strengths will always be with them.

A private family memorial service is scheduled for July 8, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home at 4143 Dale Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 from 4:00-5:00 PM. The public is welcome to pay their respects from 5:30 – 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of deepest concern for the health and safety of all, the family asks that all attendees wear a mask unless medically unable to do so, and maintain social distancing at all times.

In honor of Angie’s favorite color and to celebrate her love of the ocean, memorial attendees are encouraged to wear shades of blue.

Angie was generous with “her individuals”, and would often buy gifts and non-essentials for those living in group homes who were less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Arc of Greater Prince William/Insight in her name.

The memorial will be filmed to allow those unable to physically attend to participate in celebrating her memory. The family will provide details for accessing the video prior to the service.