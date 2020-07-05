Deck fire spreads, engulfs house in North Stafford

Stafford County fire and rescue crews were called to a house fire on July 4.

Flames engulfed home at 57 Dorothy Lane at 5:46 p.m. in North Stafford. Crews arrived to find fire showing from the rear of the house, extending through the roof.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Three occupants were home at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out safely.

No one was injured. Houses on both sides of the burning home sustained damage from radiant heat, said county fire chief Joseph Cardello. The fire appears to have started in a grill on the deck, he added.

The three adult occupants displaced by the fire were assisted by the American Red Cross.