Body of missing swimmer found at Leesylvania State Park

The body of a Herndon man who went missing while swimming in the Potomac River was recovered over the weekend.
Prince William police tell us:
Death Investigation | Drowning – On July 3rd at 7:49PM, officers responded to Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge (22191) to assist the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries with a missing person. The investigation revealed that the missing person, identified as a 32-year-old man off Herndon, was last seen swimming at the park. The area in and around the park was searched with negative results.
Assistance from Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard, and Charles County Maryland responded to aid with the search of the water. Search efforts continued throughout the night. At approximately 10:00AM on July 4, members from the Prince William County Police Underwater Search & Rescue Team located the person deceased in the water. The deceased was positively identified as the missing person from the previous night. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Nasir Ahmad MALUKAZAI, 32, of Herndon