Body of missing swimmer found at Leesylvania State Park

The body of a Herndon man who went missing while swimming in the Potomac River was recovered over the weekend.

Prince William police tell us:

Death Investigation | Drowning – On July 3rd at 7:49PM, officers responded to Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge (22191) to assist the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries with a missing person. The investigation revealed that the missing person, identified as a 32-year-old man off Herndon, was last seen swimming at the park. The area in and around the park was searched with negative results.

Assistance from Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard, and Charles County Maryland responded to aid with the search of the water. Search efforts continued throughout the night. At approximately 10:00AM on July 4, members from the Prince William County Police Underwater Search & Rescue Team located the person deceased in the water. The deceased was positively identified as the missing person from the previous night. No foul play is suspected at this time.