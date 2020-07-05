Atlantic Builders Donate $250,000 to Germanna Community College

Atlantic Builders gives a sum of money to Germanna College in effort to help financially struggling families have better homes and improve education.

Last year, Atlantic Builders had such a great experience working with Germanna Community College, that the Atlantic Team has once again chosen Germanna to be the recipient of its annual Charity House Gift. It’s the fourth year in a row that Atlantic Builders has completed a home benefitting a local charity.

In these projects, trade partners and suppliers donate materials and labor at a reduced cost, or in many instances, for free. This year’s charity home will be built in the Avalon Woods community of single-family homes located in Spotsylvania County.

One hundred percent of the profit from the sale of the home will fund the donation. Last year, the total donation given to the Germanna Educational Foundation was a quarter of a million dollars.

For the first time, trade partner employees and their families can directly benefit from scholarships allocated just for them. Ten scholarships annually for the next five years will be dedicated to this purpose.

Tom Schoedel, president of Atlantic Builders, makes a statement on his feelings about their work.

“Atlantic Builders trade partners invest so much time and energy into building quality homes, that Atlantic Builders wanted to ensure that an investment is made in them and their families,” says Schoedel.

Germanna President Janet Gullickson, speaks on her thoughts about the Atlantic Builders work and how they will benefit the future of education at Germanna.

“Atlantic Builders is a leader in so many ways,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson. “The quality of its homes. Its commitment to its trade partners and customers. Their generous donation will allow employee and trade partner families to continue their educations at Germanna, along with other students. We are so very grateful for their community spirit and generosity.”

Bruce Davis, GCC Assistant to the President for Institutional Advancement and head of the foundation, states how these efforts will help families.