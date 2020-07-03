Nathanel Lee Mauzy was born in Ramsey, Kentucky. His parents were George Easter Mauzy and Carma Dale (Stewart) Mauzy. He had six siblings: Opal Mauzy, Ruby Cobb, Dorothy Claypool, Betty Brown, Lynda Ryan, and Weldon Mauzy.

Nathanel Mauzy went to Calhoun school. He was drafted into the Army in 1951. He was deployed to Japan and Korea. Mr. Mauzy had numerous medal and awards for his outstanding service. He was honorably discharged and retired in 1981 as a Command Sergeant Major.

He was a Super Senior Sunday School Bible teacher at Mill Creek Baptist Church for 15 years. He enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible, and freshwater fishing. His greatest love was traveling with his wife, Evgenia Mauzy, and seeing the world.

Nathanel is survived by his wife Evgenia Mauzy of Woodbridge, VA and his children: Nathan Lee Mauzy of Green Valley, Arizona; Mary June Supinski of Pennsylvania; Bogdan Mauzy and Stanislav Mauzy of Woodbridge, Virginia. He is also survived by his half-brother Weldon Mauzy Sr. of Owensboro, KY; nephews and nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was a great and brave man. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be missed dearly by his family.