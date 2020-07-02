Traffic shift on northbound Route 1 to occur July 6

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a traffic shift along northbound Route 1 in Woodbridge, between Mount Pleasant Drive to just north of Marumsco Creek, on Monday, July 6 as part of the Route 1 widening project.

The two lanes of northbound traffic will shift to the right, including over the newly built section of the Marumsco Creek bridge. Lane closures leading up to the shift will occur beginning the morning of July 6 along northbound Route 1 from Mount Pleasant Drive to just north of Marumsco Creek.

Since September, drivers on northbound and southbound Route 1 have been sharing the southbound side of the new bridge over Marumsco Creek. Once the traffic shift is complete, northbound Route 1 traffic and southbound Route 1 traffic will cross Marumsco Creek via the permanent lanes of the new bridge.

The $165 million Route 1 widening project includes adding a lane in each direction to Route 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way (about a mile), improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk, and other improvements. The project is financed with federal, state, and county funding and is expected to be complete this fall.