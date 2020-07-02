Suspect charged in 3 arsons reported over the past 2 months

A neighbor discovered a family’s house on fire and extinguished the flames.

Here is what Prince William County Police Department stated to us in a press release.

On June 22, fire and rescue units were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 1700 block of Potomac View Avenue in Woodbridge. A neighbor discovered and extinguished the fire while alerting the occupants, who safely evacuated.

Since this was the third fire, at this address, in two months, the occupants immediately notified the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Due to circumstances surrounding this incident and investigation of the previous two fires, Fire Marshals worked quickly with Prince William County Police to find and detain the suspect, Mr. Christopher Sears, of Dale City.

Upon additional investigation, into this incident, Mr. Sears was arrested. Mr. Sears was subsequently arrested on multiple felony charges related to the arson. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s K-9 and Handler also contributed to this case.

The investigation continues into this and other related incidents.