OmniRide increases service levels, staff at commuter lots

OmniRide has resumed operations of all routes and has increased service levels on OmniRide Express buses which began in mid-June.

Weekday Express service to destinations in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. are running on a Friday schedule, which is one step down from full-service. The increase in service levels was based on the improving COVID-19 conditions, and the Governor’s order to begin reopening the state.

During the week of July 7-9, between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., OmniRide staff will be stationed at designated commuter lots to welcome riders back and answer questions about routes and schedules.

Staff will also give away hand sanitizer and remind riders to continue to follow CDC and the Governor’s guidelines:

·Wash hands frequently

·Stay home if you have flu-like symptoms

·Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

·Avoid contact with sick people

·Wear a face covering (mask, bandana, scarf, etc.)

·Do not ride the bus if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information please contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or visit omniride.com.

Schedule of Events and Designated Lots:

Tuesday July 7

·234 & I-95 Commuter Lot (Dumfries)

·University Commuter Lot (Gainesville)

Wednesday July 8

·Horner Road & I-95 Commuter Lot (Off Prince William Parkway)

·Cushing Rd & I-66 Commuter Lot (Gainesville)

Thursday July 9

·Dale City Commuter Lot (Dale City)

·Portsmouth Commuter Lot (Manassas)