Health District to hold free coronavirus community testing event in Stafford

The Rappahannock Area Health District will hold a drive-thru testing event on July 7 to test community members for the coronavirus.

This is in partnership with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard, and Mary Washington Healthcare.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot near the intersection of Hospital Boulevard and Courthouse Road in Stafford County. Signs will be posted to direct participants to the location. Individuals seeking testing are advised to seat near their vehicle’s window and wear a mask.

There will be 400 tests available for free. In addition, participants do not need a prescription or health insurance, and they do not need to show any symptoms to get tested.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity for no-cost testing in Stafford County. COVID-19 is endemic to our community. Part of learning to live with this virus includes high rates of testing among community members, which turn allows us to initiate case investigation and contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease,” said Dr. Don Stern, Interim District Health Director.

The test will be administered with a nasal swab which helps diagnose active cases of the virus. Antibody testing will not be available at this event.

All participants must be over 16 to receive testing. The Rappahannock Area Health District will also not provide medical care or treatment at this event. They advise those with medical emergencies or severe symptoms to instead call 911 for medical attention.

Community members seeking testing can register in advance by completing the form available at https://j.mp/2VzM57v. They can also register on the day of the event.