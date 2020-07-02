Emergency housing assistance offered for those affected by coronavirus

Prince William County is providing emergency housing assistance to those financially affected by the new coronavirus through its new COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

Though the program, certain households in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park are eligible to receive ‘no more than three consecutive months payments of emergency mortgage, rental, and utility housing assistance to prevent homelessness,’ according to the Prince William County Government.

Households who have lost documentable income on or after March 1 due to job loss/reduced hours, being ill, having to care for someone with the new coronavirus, having to stay home from work to care for children or other documentable reasons are eligible, but cannot ‘exceed 80% of the HUD established median income for the Metropolitan Area based upon household size,’ according to the Prince William County Government website.

The median incomes that cannot be surpassed are as follows:

1 person: $55,750

2 people: $63,700

3 people: $71,650

4 people: $79,600

5 people: $86,000

6 people: $92,350

7 people: $98,750

8 people: $105,100

Households additionally cannot have received assistance from another program to pay mortgage, rent, or utilities.

To receive assistance, households must fill out an application, which opened on July 1, and provide information on members of the household, their income, the mortgage/rent/utilities required for the household, and more. Those who cannot electronically submit an application, or need assistance with it, should call 703-792-7538.

If the assistance is received, it will be paid directly to the mortgage company landlord company, or utility company by the Prince William County Government.

For more information, visit the program’s website, call 703-792-7538, or email [email protected].