Update from Stafford County:

The water main break reported earlier in North Stafford that required water conservation has been repaired. Customers may return to normal usage. Water supplies are back to normal. Stafford thanks everyone for helping the County by conserving water as well as by helping to spread the word through social media. If you experience any lingering pressure issues, please contact Stafford Utilities Division at (540) 658-8616.

Urgent: all citizens are advised to not use any water sources that isn’t necessary at the moment so authorities can fix the water plant break.

Authorities have sent us this press release in emergency notice:

Stafford County is asking all residents in North Stafford, primarily those who live above Courthouse Road (especially along the 610 corridors), to begin conserving water. This emergency alert is due to complications from a water main break from the Smith Lake water plant to the northern end of the county. Utility crews are on the scene to assess and locate the water main break in order to start making repairs. However, until the crews can make repairs to the line, there is a limited amount of pumping capacity to bring water north. Residents are asked to STOP IMMEDIATELY: Washing dishes/running dishwashers, doing laundry, washing cars, watering lawns, taking baths or showers, and anything outside of necessary water use.

Stafford County will update the public as information becomes available on staffordcountyva.gov, Facebook and Twitter.