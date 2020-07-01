Prince William County Government will be reopening workplaces during phase 3

Prince William County Government has been allowed to reopen for phase 3 with promises of safety in the buildings, but still promotes teleworking.

This is what Communications Analyst, Keith Walker, for Prince William County has released to us.

“On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Prince William County Government as well as the Commonwealth of Virginia will move into Phase 3 concerning COVID-19 restrictions. This means the county will have a limited opening for public service counters in the McCoart Building, Sudley North, Development Services Building, and Hellwig.

Prince William County Government is committed to providing a safe workplace for all employees and customers. County employees that serve the public are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Members of the public are also required to wear a mask when entering county buildings. This is consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order which states:

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 63, all patrons in the Commonwealth aged ten and over shall cover their mouth and nose with a face covering as described and recommended by the CDC when entering, exiting, traveling through, and spending time inside Prince William County government facilities for the purpose of securing public services. The county will have a daytime security officer on duty in the McCoart Building, Development Services Building, and Sudley North to help manage public access, as well as offer masks to people seeking in-person services.

There is an exception to the face-covering mandate for health reasons; therefore, some visitors may not wear masks. Department and agencies will provide masks as appropriate to visitors that need it. On July 6, summer camps will begin at county parks, historic sites, and recreational facilities.

The regional and community libraries will open by appointment. The Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program will reopen at the Prince William County Landfill location on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 1 to July 31 for Prince William County residents only.

All Solid Waste facilities are closed on Saturday, July 4. The Department of Information Technology, GIS Services Division is accepting commercial applications with required address validation.

The address validations are processed online via email only. This is the first step in the permitting process prior to submitting Zoning and Building Permit applications.

County government continues to encourage telework and alternative scheduling to keep occupancy levels low to accommodate social distancing. The public is encouraged to make appointments when seeking services.

Conference rooms are not yet available to the public, but county-appointed Boards, committees, and commissions can use the facilities. County employees and the public should continue to practice social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, and enhanced workplace safety measures to ensure that everyone is safe.

Visit pwcgov.org for more information on Prince William County Government.”