Pirowski wins big at Potomac River bass fishing event

Boater Alex Pirowski won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event by bringing a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 17 pounds 3 ounces. The event was held at the Potomac River on June 28.

As a reward for his victory, Pirowski earned $5,337. In addition, he also earned the $658 Boater Big Bass award with his biggest fish, a 6 pound 4 ouncer.

“It was tough for most of the day, but I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out. I ran south and fished main-river docks and wood. The bite was pretty hit-or-miss, so I rolled into Potomac Creek for a little bit and managed to pick one up there as well,” said Pirowski.

These are the positions of the top 10 boaters in the tournament.

Alex Pirowski of Occoquan, VA, five bass, 17-3, $5,337 Bryan Elrod of Mechanicsville, VA, five bass, 16-3, $2,326 Chris Daves of Spring Grove, VA, five bass, 15-11, $1,551 Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, VA, five bass, 14-8, $1,086 Paul McGinley of Bowie, MD, five bass, 13-14, $930 Ben Reynolds of Callands, VA, five bass, 13-13, $814 Terry Olinger of Louisa, VA, five bass, 13-13, $814 Dan Rodriguez of Monkton, MD, five bass, 13-9, $659 Jim Jarvis of Timberville, VA, five bass, 13-9, $659 Cody Pike of Powhatan, VA, five bass, 13-8, $1,043

Cody Pike also earned an extra $500 as the highest finishing Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Phoenix Bonus member.

Mark Robertson of Henderson, NC, won the co-angler division with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 8 ounces.

Tevinn Rollins of Newport News, VA, caught the largest bass, weighing in at 4 pounds 5 ounces. For this, he was awarded $171.

These are the positions of the top 10 co-anglers.

Mark Robertson of Henderson, NC, five bass, 13-8, $2,326 Cornell Badra of Clarksburg, MD, five bass, 13-4, $1,163 Chase Blase of Culpeper, VA, five bass, 13-0, $777 Chris Whittaker of Waverly, VA, five bass, 12-4, $478 Matthew Noraas of Pamplin, VA, three bass, 12-4, $478 Justin Thompson of Marshall, VA, five bass, 12-4, $478 Matt McCluskey of Ashburn, VA, five bass, 12-3, $368 Lenny Baird of Stafford, VA, four bass, 12-3, $368 Rich Knisely of Disputanta, VA, three bass, 12-2, $310 Steven Schantz of Vienna, VA, five bass, 12-0, $271

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the Shenandoah Division, along with the five winners of each qualifying event, will be entered in the Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Oct. 8-10.

The championship will take place on the James River in Richmond and will be hosted by Richmond Region Tourism.

More information can be found on FLWFishing.com.