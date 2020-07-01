Pirowski wins big at Potomac River bass fishing event

Boater Alex Pirowski won the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event by bringing a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 17 pounds 3 ounces. The event was held at the Potomac River on June 28.
As a reward for his victory, Pirowski earned $5,337. In addition, he also earned the $658 Boater Big Bass award with his biggest fish, a 6 pound 4 ouncer.
“It was tough for most of the day, but I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out. I ran south and fished main-river docks and wood. The bite was pretty hit-or-miss, so I rolled into Potomac Creek for a little bit and managed to pick one up there as well,” said Pirowski.
These are the positions of the top 10 boaters in the tournament.
- Alex Pirowski of Occoquan, VA, five bass, 17-3, $5,337
- Bryan Elrod of Mechanicsville, VA, five bass, 16-3, $2,326
- Chris Daves of Spring Grove, VA, five bass, 15-11, $1,551
- Kermit Crowder of Matoaca, VA, five bass, 14-8, $1,086
- Paul McGinley of Bowie, MD, five bass, 13-14, $930
- Ben Reynolds of Callands, VA, five bass, 13-13, $814
- Terry Olinger of Louisa, VA, five bass, 13-13, $814
- Dan Rodriguez of Monkton, MD, five bass, 13-9, $659
- Jim Jarvis of Timberville, VA, five bass, 13-9, $659
- Cody Pike of Powhatan, VA, five bass, 13-8, $1,043
Cody Pike also earned an extra $500 as the highest finishing Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Phoenix Bonus member.
Mark Robertson of Henderson, NC, won the co-angler division with a five-bass limit weighing 13 pounds, 8 ounces.
Tevinn Rollins of Newport News, VA, caught the largest bass, weighing in at 4 pounds 5 ounces. For this, he was awarded $171.
These are the positions of the top 10 co-anglers.
- Mark Robertson of Henderson, NC, five bass, 13-8, $2,326
- Cornell Badra of Clarksburg, MD, five bass, 13-4, $1,163
- Chase Blase of Culpeper, VA, five bass, 13-0, $777
- Chris Whittaker of Waverly, VA, five bass, 12-4, $478
- Matthew Noraas of Pamplin, VA, three bass, 12-4, $478
- Justin Thompson of Marshall, VA, five bass, 12-4, $478
- Matt McCluskey of Ashburn, VA, five bass, 12-3, $368
- Lenny Baird of Stafford, VA, four bass, 12-3, $368
- Rich Knisely of Disputanta, VA, three bass, 12-2, $310
- Steven Schantz of Vienna, VA, five bass, 12-0, $271
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the Shenandoah Division, along with the five winners of each qualifying event, will be entered in the Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Oct. 8-10.
The championship will take place on the James River in Richmond and will be hosted by Richmond Region Tourism.
More information can be found on FLWFishing.com.