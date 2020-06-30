Man receives text messages of demands of money along with pictures of mutilated bodies, authorities say

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating four different crimes events that all occurred Monday, June 29.

Here’s what the Stafford County Police said happened in each of those events.

LARCENY

1200 Green Tree Road, June 29, 2:43 p.m. Resident reported that he had ordered a laptop and

received confirmation that it was delivered, but he did not receive the computer. The incident is

under investigation.

Mine Road Commuter Lot, June 29, 5:41 p.m. Vehicle owner reported that the rear tag of his

commuter van is missing. The incident is under investigation.

THREATS

Ivy Spring Lane, June 29, 11:15 p.m. Resident reported receiving pictures of mutilated bodies and

text messages demanding money. The resident did not send any money and contacted the Sheriff’s

Office. The incident is under investigation.

HIT AND RUN

Chipotle, 100 Prosperity Lane, June 29, 9:38 p.m. Resident reported that while her car was parked

near the business, it was damaged by a hit and run driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a

white Honda. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call

Deputy M. Taylor at 540-658-4400.

VANDALSIM

Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, June 29, 11:50 a.m. A manager at the business reported that

someone painted graffiti on the trash compacter behind the store earlier this month. The incident

is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Buzzard at 540-658-4400.