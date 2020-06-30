Man receives text messages of demands of money along with pictures of mutilated bodies, authorities say

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating four different crimes events that all occurred Monday, June 29.
Here’s what the Stafford County Police said happened in each of those events.
LARCENY
1200 Green Tree Road, June 29, 2:43 p.m. Resident reported that he had ordered a laptop and
received confirmation that it was delivered, but he did not receive the computer. The incident is
under investigation.
Mine Road Commuter Lot, June 29, 5:41 p.m. Vehicle owner reported that the rear tag of his
commuter van is missing. The incident is under investigation.
THREATS
Ivy Spring Lane, June 29, 11:15 p.m. Resident reported receiving pictures of mutilated bodies and
text messages demanding money. The resident did not send any money and contacted the Sheriff’s
Office. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
Chipotle, 100 Prosperity Lane, June 29, 9:38 p.m. Resident reported that while her car was parked
near the business, it was damaged by a hit and run driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a
white Honda. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call
Deputy M. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
VANDALSIM
Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, June 29, 11:50 a.m. A manager at the business reported that
someone painted graffiti on the trash compacter behind the store earlier this month. The incident
is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Buzzard at 540-658-4400.