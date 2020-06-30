House of Mercy surpasses 5,000 mask goal, donates to front line workers

At the end of March, House of Mercy started a mask-making initiative to make 5,000 masks to donate to healthcare workers. Now, they have met and surpassed that goal with 5,308 masks made.

House of Mercy is a non-profit organization working to provide food, clothing, education, and prayer to those in need. Each month, they work with over 500 families through their food pantry and thrift store to supply their basic needs.

The mask initiative was a response to the shortage of medical supplies for healthcare workers at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

After reaching out to all their volunteers, supporters, donors, and friends, House of Mercy received support from all of Northern Virginia. People came forward to donate and cut fabric, teach volunteers how to make masks, and organize volunteers from their own communities, specifically the Heritage Hunt Community.

“We were able to help healthcare workers and front-line employees better protect themselves while they are taking care of our sick neighbors. So, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us throughout this endeavor, and thank you to all of our heroes still tirelessly working on the front lines to protect us,” said House of Mercy in a press statement.

House of Mercy delivered masks to several departments including:

NOVANT Hospital

Manassas City Police Department

Manassas City Public Works

Manassas City Treasurer’s Office

Manassas City Traffic Control

Manassas City Finance Department

Manassas City Department of Revenue

Manassas City Department of Social Service

Nokesville Fire Department

MedStar Hospital in D.C.

In addition, House of Mercy’s thrift store is now open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their donation center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and their food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information regarding updated days and times as well as guidelines can be found on the House of Mercy website.