Prince William Humane Society Launches the Adopt Shop Co-Op

On June 22, 2020, the Prince William Humane Society (PWHS) announced the launching the Adopt Shop Co-Op.

The Adopt Shop Co-Op is an affiliate program that supports local animal welfare organizations and is managed by Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P). It will help the PWHS increase pet adoption rates, expand outreach efforts to existing and potential pet owners, and improve the well-being of the region’s pets.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us in the past. With the community’s continued support of our new alliance we will be able to bring a larger audience to otherwise invisible and undeserved animals,” said Lori Leary, PWHS President.

The Adopt Shop Co-Op will use its social media and web presence to expose PWHS followers to pet-related content such as affiliate rescuers and their adoptable pets. In addition, they will also host periodic adoptions at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza in Dumfries.

The PWHS will also maintain its other programs and initiatives such as the PAWS Fund.

“By expanding our mission to help other small rescues and forming the Adopt Shop Co-Op, we will be saving more lives and finding even more forever homes. We hope the public we serve will agree and will join us in this new endeavor as we travel this pathway to a no-kill society,” said Leary.

A3P is currently on-site with cats and kittens available for adoption. The public can call the number 703-634-0880 to schedule an appointment to meet the pets.

The Prince William Humane Society is a non-profit organization and Community Partner with the Prince William County Animal Shelter. It opened its adoption center, the Adopt Shop, in Dumfries, Virginia to facilitate adoptions for shelter animals. It is also responsible for programs and initiatives including Fur-ever Together, Poor Animal Surgical and Welfare (PAWS) Fund, Warrior Buddies, and Seniors 4 Seniors.