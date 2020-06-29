Prince William County Service Authority to reopen for in-person transactions

Beginning July 1, 2020, the Prince William County Service Authority’s Customer Service and Utility Permit counters in the Raymond Spittle Building will be open for in-person transactions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spittle Building is located at 4 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

All visitors to the Spittle Building are required to wear face coverings, and there is signage in English and Spanish posted in the customer lobby to indicate required social distancing measures.

Vendors who work with the Service Authority must call or email their regular Service Authority point of contact to arrange remote or in-person meetings or work.

Customers who prefer to speak with an agent by phone about their account rather than visiting the Spittle Building can call the Customer Service Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (703) 335-7950.

Customers may contact the Utility Services Department regarding permits by calling (703) 335-7930 or (703) 335-8936 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by emailing [email protected].

Status of Other Service Authority Facilities & Services

Changes to the operating status or hours of Service Authority facilities will have no impact on customers’ water services, which will continue uninterrupted.

Though the Customer Service and Utility Permit counters at the Spittle Building will be open with limited hours, all other Service Authority facilities will remain closed to the public in response to COVID-19 .

. Self-guided tours of the Educational Exhibit at the Grubbs Environmental Center and guided tours at the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility in Woodbridge will be unavailable through September 1, 2020, at the minimum.

Service Authority customers can continue to make payments 24 hours a day through our online customer self-service portal, automated phone system, by mail or at three drop box locations.

Additional information about the Service Authority’s operating status and response to COVID-19 is available online at www.pwcsa.org.