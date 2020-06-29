Pedestrian struck following fight outside Stafford County house

Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a pedestrian who was struck on Poplar Road.

Authorities tell us the incident followed a fight outside a house.

The sheriff’s office provided these details:

An assault with a motor vehicle last night led to a serious injury to the victim and numerous charges for the suspect.

On June 28th, at 11:12 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center was called for a person struck by a car in the 2300 block of Poplar Road. Deputy Keenan arrived on scene to find the victim in the yard of a residence, with an obviously broken leg. The victim was transported by Stafford Fire and Rescue to Mary Washington Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies learned there was a disturbance at the residence between the suspect and the victim, neither of which reside there. The suspect initially punched the victim in the face and then got into his vehicle and ran into the victim with his vehicle. Another guest at the home narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle. The suspect then crashed into an unoccupied vehicle at the residence before fleeing the scene.

A look-out was broadcast for the suspect and the Ford Expedition he was driving. Sgt. Haney located the vehicle near the intersection of Poplar Road and Truslow Road. When the sergeant turned his patrol vehicle around to stop the suspect, the suspect increased his speed in an attempt to elude. The suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed on Truslow Road before turning into England Run and stopping at a residence on Chain Court.

The suspect then fled from the vehicle and entered a residence by rolling under a partially open garage door. Deputies established a perimeter around the home and eventually located Charles Ervin, IV, 31, of Woodbridge, hiding in an upstairs closet.

Ervin was charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, hit and run, eluding, reckless driving and assault and battery. Ervin did not have permission to enter the home on Chain Court and was subsequently charged with unlawful entry. Additionally, deputies discovered an unrestrained child in Ervin’s vehicle, which resulted in a charge of child endangerment. Ervin was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.