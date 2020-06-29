Doris Woodring, of Lake Ridge, celebrates 110th birthday with family

Doris Woodring, a long-time resident of 25 years in Westminster at Lake Ridge in Lake Ridge celebrated her supercentenarian, 110th birthday on Tuesday, June 9, outdoors in a small courtyard at WLR.

Family members, including Her three daughters and two granddaughters, traveled from Maryland, Deleware, Pennsylvania, and Texas to this celebration for a beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and godmother — known to many as GiGi, mom, and the “Energizer Bunny.”

Due to the safety protocols put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guests were all masked, gloved, and practiced proper social-distancing guidelines so that they could enjoy this unforgettable, momentous occasion.

Woodring’s secrets to longevity are being active, involved, and grateful for her family, faith, friends, and health — all of which have sustained her and given her a zest for life, a cheerful attitude, and kindness to all she meets.

Woodring’s many passions and activities in her past life and now during her residency at Westminster at Lake Ridge, including travel, arts & crafts, sewing, musicals, church, board games, gardening, physical exercise programs, and participation in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics.

Woodring was born Doris Margaret Benson at home on June 9, 1910, in Glasco, Kansas. She married Joseph McDowell Woodring from Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on June 29, 1935, in the historical Eastern Presbyterian Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Thereafter, her husband got a job in the Federal Government. The two moved to Alexandria and they settled into becoming a family of five.