Richard “Dick” Beamer, founding Potomac Hospital Board member, dies at 88

A man who has helped build many foundations and member of many clubs has passed away, yet he is remembered by friends and family today.

Mr. Richard Arlen “Dick” Beamer, husband of Elizabeth “Libba” Hawks Beamer, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Chapel Hill in North Carolina. Dick was born July 23, 1931, at Mt. Airy, North Carolina, and was the last surviving of seven children born to the late Dorsey Cullen Beamer and Martha Victoria Monday Beamer.

His six siblings were Ruth Virginia Beamer, William Maynard Beamer, Mary Nell Beamer Wynne, Ann Beamer Adams, Dorsey Cullen Beamer, Jr., and Robert Ross Beamer. He also had nephews Tommy Adams and Mark Beamer, who died before him.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his beloved wife of 63 years, Libba, and his four children: Sally Beamer Silverman, Richard Arlen Beamer, Jr., Stephen Monday Beamer, and Ann Beamer Williams. He also is survived by his grandchildren, whom he adored: Andrew Beamer, Caroline Harvie, Lacey Beamer, Ellie Harvie, Hayley Nalls, Hadden Beamer, Brownlie Beamer, and Carly Williams; along with two sisters-in-law, Christine Beamer and Sarah Beamer.

He was also cherished by many nieces and nephews, their families, and many decades worth of friends. Dick graduated from Mountain Airy High School, where he was the quarterback of his state championship football team.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was part of the class of 1954. He is known as “Squirrel” to his brothers of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He served his country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean war. After his military service, he worked in a family laundry business in Galax, Virginia.

Dick met Libba on a blind date in Galax and they were married on June 15, 1957. He worked for Security Life & Trust in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and then went on to found Galax Savings & Loan in 1963.

In 1965, he was recruited to Manassas, Virginia to work for Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan. He retired as Senior Vice-President of Piedmont in 1995 when they moved to North Carolina.

During his career and life in Prince William County, Dick was a member and served as the President of the Woodbridge Lions’ Club, started the Woodbridge Boys & Girls Club, and started the Turn in a Pusher (TIP) drug program with the Prince William County Police. He also had a hand in building Potomac Hospital (now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center) in Woodbridge and was a founding board member.

He was a charter member of Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia, a life member of Montclair Country Club in Dumfries, Virginia, and a member of the Croasdaile Country Club in Durham, North Carolina. Dick and Libba were members of the University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dick lived and loved life every minute and enjoyed many years of dancing, golfing, watching UNC basketball and football, listening to great music, playing Bridge. He also enjoyed visits with his children, grandchildren, many friends and “fans”.

He was a diehard Tarheel and his claim to fame was that he was the only person to try out for the UNC football team and cheerleading team in the same year and didn’t make either one. Dick and Libba enjoyed their longtime membership in The Rams Club of UNC.

He was loved by so many, never met a stranger, and was engaged and engaging with anyone in his presence. His absence in the lives of those who knew and loved him will be felt forever, but the legacy of a man who was truly one of a kind will be remembered always and held close in our hearts.

Dick’s family thanks Dr. Andrew Greganti, Dr. Ashley Henderson, Nancy Boughey, RN, BSN, Dr. Maureen Dale, and Ellen Parker, C.R.N.P. for the years of wonderful professional care, dedication, and friendship. His bravery and determination to keep living was an inspiration and their cheerleading and commitment to him meant so much.

A service to celebrate Dick’s life will be scheduled in the near future when it is safe to gather together.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: University United Methodist Church General Fund, 150 E. Franklin Street; Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514; Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; 2112 11th Avenue South, Suite 520, Birmingham, AL 35205; or to ESO Arts Center, P.O. Box 147, Belle Haven, Virginia 23306.

Condolences and memory tributes may be shared with the family at williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, Virginia.