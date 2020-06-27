Victim got call from a woman claiming to be his granddaughter in trouble

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office warns public of a scam after man gathers money to help, what he believed to be, his granddaughter in trouble and gives money to a courier.

A report on this scam occurred on Thursday, June 25, at 2:23 p.m., when a deputy was called to a home in Grafton Village for a complaint of fraud, according to a press release from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, Layug was told that the resident had received a phone call from a woman claiming to be his granddaughter, according to police.

According to the sheriff’s office, the resident stated that the caller ID identified the number as “private”. The suspect on the phone stated she was in jail for her involvement in a traffic accident. The suspect then passed the phone to a second voice.

Authorities said that the second suspect claimed to be an attorney and explained to the resident that there was a deal with the judge to release his granddaughter if he could provide a cash payment. The resident began getting the cash together and received additional calls from the alleged attorney, providing updates on the fake arrest, according to police.

Authorities said once the resident had the money ready, the suspect attorney told him a courier would pick it up from his residence. Approximately thirty minutes later, a black SUV pulled up to the resident’s home and the driver was provided the cash.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Young at 540-658-4400.

The Stafford sheriff’s offices warn residents to resist the urge to act immediately if they receive this type of call.

The sheriff’s office also advise to attempt to verify the identity of the caller by asking questions that a stranger will not be able to answer. Avoid wiring money, using a courier, or providing gift card information.

Please visit Staffordsheriff.com for additional tips and scams under our Crime Prevention Tab.