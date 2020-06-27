This week’s hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here’s a look at construction hot spots in the Fredericksburg/ Stafford County region, from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico Marine Corps Base) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closures at various points on I-95 southbound for work zone barrier placement associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3), Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg

Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound to remove work zone barrier and pour concrete for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m – 5 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure. Repairs to bridge over Potomac Creek, which is just north of Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17), City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Route 17) area. Crews will collect soil samples for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway), Stafford County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound between Exit 133/Route 17 and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway for barrier installation for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound in are vicinity of Exit 140/Courthouse Road for guardrail removal and pipe inspections in connection with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), Stafford County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound for pipe inspections associated with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Exit 148 (Quantico), Prince William County

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m – 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on I-95 northbound near Exit 148/Quantico in Prince William County for pipe inspection and barrier installation in connection with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension (Fred Ex) project.

Stafford County

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. – noon. Route 17 southbound right turn lane to Sanford Drive will close each day as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Thursday morning. Single lane closure on Route 17 northbound between Short Street and Jones Lane for geo tech boring in connection with the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 635 (Decatur Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drivers should expect alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road between Norman Road and Widewater Road for patching, paving and pavement marking. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Vista Woods subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Crews will be paving multiple state-maintained routes in the subdivision. Paving work in the neighborhood will be underway through late June, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert for one-way, alternating traffic directed by flagging crews.

Ridgeway Road

Monday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ridgeway Road located just off of Garrisonville Road will closed to traffic at #8 Ridgeway Road for pipe replacement. Drivers should use Rolling Road as a detour around the closure.

Spotsylvania County

Route 609 (Thornton Rolling Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. – noon. One-way, alternating traffic between Route 17 (Mills Drive) and Caroline County line for pavement repair and paving. Motorists should follow direction from flagging crews and anticipate brief delays.

Route 610 (Elys Ford Road)

Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. – noon. One-way, alternating traffic between Route 3 and Route 616 (U.S. Ford Road) for pavement repair and paving.

City of Fredericksburg

Sophia Street

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closure on Sophia Street at William Street for traffic signal work in connection with the Chatham Bridge project. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.