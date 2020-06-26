Girls on the Run Piedmont introduces new member, new sites, new programs

Girls on the Run Piedmont welcomes a new member to its programs.

Erin Barker will be joining the board of directors of Girls on the Run Piedmont.

“As an educator, I believe in the importance of developing the social-emotional well-being of my students. Girls on the Run provides a fun, yet research based program, that teaches our young girls how to learn and celebrate their own unique gifts, develop healthy relationships, and build self-confidence and the strength to know that they can do and be anything they want to be. I had the opportunity to bring this program to my school and serve as a coach for 4 seasons. As a board member, I am able to support the growth of this amazing program to make it available to as many girls as we can. I believe in the mission and have seen firsthand the impact that the curriculum has in developing self-confidence and resilience in young girls,” said Erin Barker, Board Member

Girls on the Run is also extending their program to Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. It also has programs in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

Because of school closures and social distancing measures, Girls on the Run is introducing a new program, POWER UP, an interactive at-home Activity Kit.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program dedicated to helping girls develop life skills. It is physical activity-based and available to girls in 3rd through 8th grade.

More information about Girls on the Run Piedmont is available on their website at gotrpiedmont.org.