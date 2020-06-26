From parks to the YMCAs — here’s what’s open and closed as we prepare to enter Phase III

As Virginia prepares to enter Phase III of the coronavirus reopening plan, we’re learning more about what parks and recreation facilities will be open for use.

The SACC program at the Massad Family YMCA, located at 212 Butler Road in Falmouth will be open for residents.

“We [started] summer childcare on June 15 at our branches and four schools in the area. We will continue to offer outdoor and indoor group fitness classes. Swim teams are using the pools for practice,” said chief operating officer Elizabeth Taylor.

Tennis lessons and pickleball will also be available to the public, according to Taylor.

Ron Rosner Family YMCA, located at 5700 Smith Station Road in Fredericksburg, will also have childcare programs, sports clinics, and swim lessons. Alicia Kindred, the executive director of the Ros Rosner location explains the swimming pool regulation.

“The Thurston Water Park at our Massad Family YMCA is open for lap swim! The regulation is currently 3 swimmers per lane,” stated Kindred.

Kindred also states about the childcare programs and what they are operating in accordance to.

“We are following all CDC and state guidelines to operate summer child care programs at various locations and schools throughout the district.”

Kindred also stated that tennis lessons, boot camps, and other outdoor fitness programs will be available. Indoor wellness centers, gymnasiums, indoor pools, and child watch areas will be open at 30% capacity.

Holly Bean, an executive assistant in the Massad Family YMCA gave us more information about operations at its location.

“We are currently open for members only by appointment on our APP (RappYFit) ; 5 AM to 8 PM closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for deep cleaning,” stated Bean.

According to Bean, Massad will have indoor and outdoor programs, like the other YMCA locations, open for members, and swim laps are available to reserve for members also through their app. Tennis lessons will be offered to non-members/members and childcare services will also be open.

These YMCAs are open and available for citizens to now workout and play sports again away from their homes.

In Prince William County, parks and recreation spokesman Brent Heavner tells us the doors at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, at 13025 Chinn Park Drive in Lake Ridge, are closed. Heavner has also stated what will be open for Sharon Baucom Dale City Recreation Center, at 14300 Minnieville Road in Dale City.

“Both The Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center and the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center will be open for summer camps only from July 7 – August 21. We plan to resume fitness operations at both centers on or after August 24. The pools at these facilities would likely open sometime on or after August 24 as well,” states Heavner.

According to the Prince William County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism page linked by Heavner in an email, it states what is open for Prince William County.

Trails, walking paths, picnic tables, playgrounds, parking lots, pickleball, tennis, basketball, and volleyball will be open for outside activities, according to the Parks, Rec, and Tourism page. Golf courses, skate parks, and dog parks will also be open to the public.

Fishing will be permitted and Kayak and stand up paddleboard rentals will be available. Sports fields will only be available by permit only, according to Parks, Rec, and Tourism page.

Massad Family Tennis Courts had been closed until Monday, June 8. At this time, Massad is only taking member reservations on their RappYfit app. Massad court’s hours will be Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday’s hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday’s hours 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As time goes on, Virginia will soon be entering phase III on July 1, according to the Commonwealth of Virginia in a press release. According to the press release, the full capacity of people in a fitness center will be increased from 50 to 250 occupants or be filled to their lowest 75% capacity.

10 feet will still be recommended, if possible, between citizens in these facilities. Signs reminding social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent test screenings for coronavirus symptoms will still be in place.

Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, and interactive play features will remain closed. Hand sanitizing stations will still be posted in many parts of the facilities and equipment that can’t be easily sanitized or cleaned is not allowed for use.